en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

T-Mobile US: A Promising Growth Story Amid the 5G Revolution

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 am EST
T-Mobile US: A Promising Growth Story Amid the 5G Revolution

In a dynamic display of progressive growth, T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS), a notable part of Warren Buffett’s investment portfolio through Berkshire Hathaway, has captivated the market’s attention. The company’s strategic moves and impressive financial performance are painting an optimistic picture for future prospects.

Unfolding the Growth Narrative

The firm’s growth narrative has been influenced by several significant factors. The acquisition of Sprint in 2020, for instance, has broadened T-Mobile’s customer base and trimmed overhead expenses, giving it a competitive edge. Further, the company’s deployment of midband spectrum has facilitated an advantage in 5G wireless technology, allowing T-Mobile to outpace rivals AT&T and Verizon in terms of 5G coverage.

Since its nationwide launch in April 2021, T-Mobile has impressively increased its wireless broadband customer base to over 4.2 million. This growth trajectory has not only enhanced the company’s market presence but also solidified its position in the 5G space.

Breaking Technical Barriers

A significant technical hurdle was recently overcome when T-Mobile’s stock surpassed the $150 share price—a condition linked to Softbank’s stake due to the Sprint acquisition terms. This achievement triggered the release of 48.75 million T-Mobile shares to Softbank on December 26, without causing a negative impact on T-Mobile’s stock value.

In fact, the company initiated a share repurchase program in September 2022 and has successfully bought back more shares at prices below $150 than it issued to Softbank. This move has resulted in a net reduction of shares, further bolstering the company’s financial performance.

Financial Performance and Market Optimism

T-Mobile’s financial health is robust, demonstrated by a 94% increase in free cash flow in the last quarter. Analysts are predicting a strong surge in free cash flow in 2024, further underpinning its financial stability. Wall Street is bullish on the company, with 23 out of 25 analysts rating the stock as a ‘Buy’ or ‘Overweight’. TD Cowen’s Paul Gallant has set a $210 price target, indicating a potential 31% increase in stock price.

The introduction of a dividend has added another feather to T-Mobile’s cap, enhancing its appeal to investors. However, despite these positive indicators, T-Mobile US was not included in The Motley Fool Stock Advisor’s list of the top 10 stocks for investors to buy now.

In comparison to its competitors in the computer and technology sector, including SAP, Intuit, and QUALCOMM, T-Mobile US leads in various aspects. It pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share with a dividend yield of 1.6%, and outperforms SAP on 14 of the 22 factors compared between the two stocks. This positioning further strengthens T-Mobile’s attractiveness as an investment option.

0
Business United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sonic Automotive: Strong Growth Amid Investor Skepticism

By Nimrah Khatoon

Decoding the Construction Spending Index: A Lens into the Economic Health

By Rizwan Shah

South Africa's Equity Market Faces Continued Sell-Off Amid Power Crisis

By Mazhar Abbas

The Evolving Role of Sustainability in Advertising: An Insight from Talon's Alice Date

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Southern Missouri Bancorp: A Study in Diverse Ownership ...
@Business · 2 mins
Southern Missouri Bancorp: A Study in Diverse Ownership ...
heart comment 0
Veritasi Homes Appoints Olumide Onakoya as Chairman, Advances Corporate Governance

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Veritasi Homes Appoints Olumide Onakoya as Chairman, Advances Corporate Governance
Mozilla’s 2023 Report: Emphasis on AI, Privacy, and CEO Compensation

By Justice Nwafor

Mozilla's 2023 Report: Emphasis on AI, Privacy, and CEO Compensation
Czech Manufacturing Sector Faces Deepened Downturn: S&P Global

By BNN Correspondents

Czech Manufacturing Sector Faces Deepened Downturn: S&P Global
Switzerland Abolishes Import Duties on Industrial Goods: A Leap Forward in Economic Strategy

By Dil Bar Irshad

Switzerland Abolishes Import Duties on Industrial Goods: A Leap Forward in Economic Strategy
Latest Headlines
World News
Combatting Skin Fatigue: Expert Tips and Recommended Products
52 seconds
Combatting Skin Fatigue: Expert Tips and Recommended Products
PMIC Member Calls for Speedy Completion of Islamabad Prison Project
57 seconds
PMIC Member Calls for Speedy Completion of Islamabad Prison Project
RJD Accuses BJP of Misusing Central Investigative Agencies
1 min
RJD Accuses BJP of Misusing Central Investigative Agencies
Buffalo Bills Edge Closer to AFC East Title With Fourth Consecutive Win
1 min
Buffalo Bills Edge Closer to AFC East Title With Fourth Consecutive Win
Buffalo Bills' Resilience Paves Way for AFC East Title Decider
2 mins
Buffalo Bills' Resilience Paves Way for AFC East Title Decider
Everton Considers Short-Term Contract for Free Agent Jesse Lingard
2 mins
Everton Considers Short-Term Contract for Free Agent Jesse Lingard
Marcus Matthews Bags Male of the Year Award: A Victory for Mental Health Advocacy
2 mins
Marcus Matthews Bags Male of the Year Award: A Victory for Mental Health Advocacy
House GOP Sharpens Focus on Border Issues as 2024 Strategy
2 mins
House GOP Sharpens Focus on Border Issues as 2024 Strategy
Mayor Michael Rama Rejects Councilor Rey Gealon's Resignation as Traffic Chief
2 mins
Mayor Michael Rama Rejects Councilor Rey Gealon's Resignation as Traffic Chief
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
53 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app