T-Mobile Revamps ‘Netflix on Us’ Benefit, Adds Hulu to Streaming Suite

T-Mobile, the prominent US mobile network operator, has unveiled alterations to its ‘Netflix on Us’ perk, a benefit extended to specific plan subscribers. The company has been offering eligible customers a complimentary Netflix subscription since 2017. But in light of Netflix’s escalating subscription costs over the years, T-Mobile found it necessary to revise the offer.

Changes to the ‘Netflix on Us’ Benefit

Commencing on January 24, T-Mobile will substitute the ‘Netflix Basic’ plan with the ‘Netflix Standard with Ads’ plan. This modification impacts customers on the Magenta and Go5G plans who currently enjoy the Basic plan at no additional charge. Subscribers who have been relishing the ad-free Basic plan will now encounter advertisements. However, in exchange, they will be upgraded to a superior resolution of 1080p, a significant improvement from the previous 720p. Additionally, they will gain the facility to stream on two screens concurrently. Customers who currently benefit from the ‘Netflix Standard On Us’ will observe no modifications to their perk. This transformation is possibly a response to Netflix’s decision to retire the Basic plan in the US and UK in July.

Introduction of Hulu to T-Mobile’s Streaming Suite

In a notable addition to its streaming benefits, T-Mobile has incorporated Hulu into its streaming suite for Go5G Next customers, joining Apple TV+ and Netflix on Us. The inclusion of Hulu implies an addition of up to $400 in streaming benefits annually. T-Mobile customers can also claim free season-long subscriptions to MLB.TV every year. The company’s 5G network stretches across two million square miles, covering over 330 million people.

Enhanced Features for Go5G Next Customers

Go5G Next customers stand to gain more than just streaming benefits. They also gain access to free in-flight Wi-Fi and streaming on the largest U.S. airlines, complimentary high-speed data in 215+ destinations, and Scam Shield protection. The Go5G Next plan is the first in wireless where customers are upgrade-ready every year, with an assurance that existing customers will always receive the same superior device deals as new customers.

Affected customers will receive notifications of these changes via SMS or email. The undeniable shift in T-Mobile’s benefits underlines the evolving landscape of streaming services, increasingly marked by price surges and restrictions imposed by major platforms.