en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

T-Mobile Raises the Bar with Hulu Inclusion in Go5G Next Plan

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:47 am EST
T-Mobile Raises the Bar with Hulu Inclusion in Go5G Next Plan

In an industry-first move, T-Mobile has announced that starting January 24, Hulu will be included at no extra cost in its Go5G Next plan. This bold addition sets T-Mobile apart in the wireless industry, enhancing the company’s entertainment bundle and offering thousands of TV shows and hit movies to its customers. Unlike temporary streaming benefits from other providers, T-Mobile ensures this Hulu inclusion will be available for both new and existing Go5G Next customers without any additional charges.

The Strategy Behind the Move

By adding Hulu to its Go5G Next plan as a complimentary service, T-Mobile strategically enhances the perceived value of its offerings, potentially increasing customer retention and attracting new subscribers. This tactical move represents a broader industry shift towards service bundling as a means to differentiate and add value. The estimated $400 annual value of streaming services provided at no additional cost could incentivize consumers to choose T-Mobile over competitors.

Implications for T-Mobile

As part of the Un-carrier’s value-packed plan, the aim is to provide the best entertainment bundle in the wireless industry. This strategic move is expected to impact T-Mobile’s upcoming financial reports and stock price based on changes in subscriber growth rates, churn rates, and Average Revenue Per User (ARPU). Given the competitive landscape of the wireless industry, this initiative could well set T-Mobile apart from its competitors and pave the way for similar service enhancements in the future.

Setting a New Trend in the Wireless Industry

With this initiative, T-Mobile is setting a new trend in the wireless industry by offering a more comprehensive service package. This move is expected to attract and retain customers, making T-Mobile’s Go5G Next plan an attractive option in the wireless industry. The inclusion of Hulu at no extra cost could well become a benchmark for other wireless providers as they strive to offer value-added services to their customers.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Regions Bank Launches 'Women + Wealth' Program for Financial Empowerment

By Nimrah Khatoon

Talkspace Advocates Mental Health Focus with 'Go Head First Into 2024' Campaign

By BNN Correspondents

US Bankruptcy Filings Witness Significant Surge in 2023

By Safak Costu

Anticipation Builds as Kura Sushi USA Prepares for Quarterly Earnings Report

By Justice Nwafor

Expedited Onboarding in Hybrid Work Models: The Key to Efficiency ...
@AI & ML · 26 seconds
Expedited Onboarding in Hybrid Work Models: The Key to Efficiency ...
heart comment 0
Regions Bank Launches Women + Wealth Program to Empower Financial Independence

By BNN Correspondents

Regions Bank Launches Women + Wealth Program to Empower Financial Independence
Indian Government Cancels Divestment Process Amid Lack of Bidder Interest

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Government Cancels Divestment Process Amid Lack of Bidder Interest
Sealy and QVC Unveil Exclusive Mattress Sale with Advanced Sleep Technology

By Olalekan Adigun

Sealy and QVC Unveil Exclusive Mattress Sale with Advanced Sleep Technology
PTC Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By Israel Ojoko

PTC Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Latest Headlines
World News
Talkspace Advocates Mental Health Focus with 'Go Head First Into 2024' Campaign
22 seconds
Talkspace Advocates Mental Health Focus with 'Go Head First Into 2024' Campaign
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
2 mins
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
2 mins
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
Tennessee's SNAP Benefits Processing Delays: A Crisis Unfolding
2 mins
Tennessee's SNAP Benefits Processing Delays: A Crisis Unfolding
Luke Littler on the Verge of History in World Darts Championship Final
3 mins
Luke Littler on the Verge of History in World Darts Championship Final
PHSO Nearing Conclusion of State Pension Age Mismanagement Investigation
3 mins
PHSO Nearing Conclusion of State Pension Age Mismanagement Investigation
Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan's Performance, Couple's Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines
4 mins
Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan's Performance, Couple's Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines
McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf, Calls for Unity and Investment in Grassroots
4 mins
McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf, Calls for Unity and Investment in Grassroots
Osoba Discusses Nigeria's Economic Challenges, Subsidy Removal, and More
4 mins
Osoba Discusses Nigeria's Economic Challenges, Subsidy Removal, and More
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
19 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
34 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app