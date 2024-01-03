en English
SYSTM Brands and GroundForce Capital Acquire Humm Kombucha: A Sign of Growth in the Kombucha Market

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:46 pm EST
SYSTM Brands and GroundForce Capital Acquire Humm Kombucha: A Sign of Growth in the Kombucha Market

SYSTM Brands, in a joint venture with GroundForce Capital, has acquired Humm Kombucha, a pioneer in the low and zero-sugar kombucha market. The exact financial terms remain undisclosed, underscoring the dynamism in Oregon’s beverage manufacturing industry. Humm Kombucha, a pride of Bend, Oregon, was founded in a home kitchen by Jamie Danek and Michelle Mitchell in 2009. It has since grown to become a nationally recognized brand, even securing the title of the official kombucha of the Seattle Seahawks in 2016.

SYSTM Brands and GroundForce Capital: A Potent Blend

SYSTM Brands, a California-based company, is known for acquiring consumer products that align with the growing trend towards healthier, functional beverages. GroundForce Capital, on the other hand, is a champion of investment and support for food and beverage brands. The acquisition of Humm Kombucha represents the merger of their shared business interests, fortifying SYSTM Brands’ stronghold in the refrigerated ready-to-drink category.

Humm Kombucha: The Recipe for Success

Over the years, Humm Kombucha has carved out a niche for itself by offering authentic kombucha that is both non-alcoholic and rich in antioxidants. The company also prides itself on its commitment to innovation. In 2021, Humm developed a unique fermentation process to reduce the sugar content in their beverages. This move was supported by an $8 million line of credit from Gerber Finance, a testament to the brand’s potential for growth.

Scaling New Heights in the Kombucha Market

The kombucha market is booming, with an estimated annual growth rate of 30% according to Kombucha Brewers International Association. Humm Kombucha’s acquisition, under the aegis of SYSTM Brands and GroundForce Capital, is poised to ride this wave of growth. Despite the undisclosed future plans under the new ownership, the acquisition is seen as a testament to Humm’s success and a significant indicator of the brand’s potential growth trajectory.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

