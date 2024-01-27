Syracuse Secures Victory Over NC State: A Game of Tactical Superiority

In an electrifying display of basketball prowess, the Syracuse Orange clinched a hard-fought 77-65 victory over the North Carolina State Wolfpack at the JMA Wireless Dome. The match, replete with high-tension moments and standout performances, marked a significant rebound for Syracuse, bouncing back from their first home loss of the season to Florida State.

Starling's Spectacular Performance

JJ Starling, Syracuse's dynamic player, led the team to victory with a career-high 26 points, including four three-pointers. His sterling performance, coupled with 20 points from Judah Mintz, set the tone for Syracuse's offense. Mintz's contribution didn't stop at scoring, as he also registered four steals, underlining the team's strong defensive gameplay.

Syracuse's Tactical Superiority

Syracuse demonstrated their tactical superiority right from the onset. They closed the first half on a 23-4 run, holding N.C. State without a field goal for over 8 minutes. Their defense was impeccable, restricting N.C. State to 25% shooting from the field. Despite the game witnessing multiple fouls and turnovers, Syracuse maintained a comfortable lead throughout the match, thanks to their disciplined gameplay and strategic maneuvers.

Statistical Domination by Syracuse

The game's statistics reveal Syracuse's domination in key areas. They outperformed NC State in field goal percentage, recording 44.6% compared to NC State's 35.8%. Their expertise extended to the three-point line, where they showcased a 38.9% success rate, while NC State managed 32%. Their stronger game in terms of turnovers and steals ultimately culminated in their 12-point win over NC State.

The match, witnessed by a crowd of 21,814 people, ended with Syracuse standing victorious and setting their sights on their next match against Boston College on January 30. The match will be broadcasted on the ACC Network at 7 p.m.