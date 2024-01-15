en English
Syracuse Mayor Steps Up Legal Action Against Neglectful Landlord

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:03 am EST
In the city of Syracuse, New York, Mayor Ben Walsh is escalating legal action against Mendy Kletzky, a landlord notorious for his neglect of property maintenance and repeated health code violations, specifically linked to lead paint issues. Kletzky, a resident of Brooklyn, has a prior criminal conviction for disregarding lead hazards in his rental properties.

A History of Neglect

Kletzky entered a plea deal in 2018, pledging to address the lead issues in his properties. However, his buildings continue to rack up violations, demonstrating a persistent disregard for his tenants’ health and safety. The city of Syracuse has now filed petitions to demolish two of Kletzky’s deteriorating houses that pose significant health and safety risks.

Momentum Towards a Landlord Ban

The city is also contemplating a court order to ban Kletzky from operating as a landlord, mirroring a recent case against Troy Green. This drastic step signifies the city’s growing intolerance of neglectful landlords who compromise the safety of their tenants and the city’s housing standards. The city has discharged past judgments against Kletzky and alerted the IRS, which could pressure him to pay income taxes on the absolved debts.

The Cost of Negligence

Despite the mounting legal pressures, Kletzky continues to own at least 19 properties in Syracuse, with a staggering $350,000 in back taxes owed. The city’s actions against Kletzky are fueled by public health and safety concerns and the impact of irresponsible landlords on the city’s deficiency of secure, affordable housing. While Kletzky professes to be oblivious of the litigation and asserts his efforts to repair his properties, city records suggest a continuous pattern of neglect and unpaid property taxes.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

