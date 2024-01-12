en English
Business

Synaptics CEO Michael Hurlston to Present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:20 pm EST
Synaptics CEO Michael Hurlston to Present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

As the world gravitates towards a future where human-device interactions become an integral part of everyday life, leading tech company, Synaptics Incorporated, is set to make its mark at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference. The company’s President and CEO, Michael Hurlston, is scheduled to present at the highly-anticipated event on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 8:45 AM Pacific Time.

A Glimpse into Synaptics’ Vision

Synaptics, a prominent player in the realm of experiential technology, has revolutionized how users engage with connected devices across various contexts. Whether it’s the comfort of home, the efficiency of workplaces, the convenience of automotive mobility, or the dynamism of mobile environments, Synaptics’ range of technologies have significantly enhanced user experiences.

Leading Innovations in Tech

Notably, Synaptics has been recognized for its groundbreaking contributions in touch, display, and biometrics technologies. The company’s relentless pursuit of innovation has led to the introduction of advanced connectivity and artificial intelligence-enhanced processing in video, vision, audio, speech, and security. These advancements have not only made digital interactions more productive and insightful, but also more secure and enjoyable.

Charting the Course for Future Tech

As the partner of choice for leading intelligent system providers, Synaptics continues to integrate multiple experiential technologies into platforms. This commitment to fostering innovation and growth in the technology sector is a testament to Synaptics’ vision of creating a future where digital life is seamlessly intertwined with human life.

For those interested in attending the presentation, the webcast will be available online and a replay can also be accessed through relevant online resources.

Business United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

