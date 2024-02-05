Symbotic Defies Analyst Expectations With Q1 Earnings Beat

Symbotic Surpasses Expectations

Automation technology company Symbotic delivered its Q1 earnings results on February 5, 2024, significantly outperforming analysts' predictions. The company reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02, substantially higher than the estimated EPS of $-0.06, marking a 66.67% beat. The firm's revenue also experienced a considerable increase of $162.14 million compared to the same period in the previous year.

Persistent Upward Trend

This favorable earnings report continues a trend for Symbotic, which also exceeded EPS estimates in the last quarter by $0.04. This previous upset led to a hefty 40.15% increase in their share price the following day. The financial trajectory of Symbotic can be tracked through their earnings calendar for future updates.

Financial Highlights

Despite a minor 0.11% miss on sales compared to analyst consensus estimates, Symbotic reported a significant increase in revenue, from $206 million in Q1 FY2023 to $369 million in Q1 FY2024. The company's net loss improved to $13 million in Q1 FY2024, down from a net loss of $68 million in the same quarter the previous year. Symbotic achieved a positive adjusted EBITDA of $14 million, a marked improvement from an adjusted EBITDA loss of $16 million in Q1 FY2023.

Furthermore, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities increased by $129 million from the previous quarter, totaling $677 million at the end of Q1 FY2024. The company initiated five system deployments and completed three systems during the quarter. Symbotic anticipates revenue between $400 million to $420 million and adjusted EBITDA between $12 million to $15 million for Q2 FY2024.