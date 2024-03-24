Sydney Sweeney Teases 'Euphoria' Season 3 Secrets, Celebrates 'Immaculate's' $5.3M Opening

At a recent event in New York City, Sydney Sweeney shared her enthusiasm for the eagerly awaited third season of HBO Max's hit series, 'Euphoria.' Amid discussions, the spotlight also shone on her horror film, 'Immaculate,' which raked in $5.3 million during its opening weekend.

Advertisment

Euphoria's Anticipated Return

During the 'Sydney Sweeney in Conversation with Josh Horowitz' event, Sweeney, known for her role as Cassie Howard, discussed 'Euphoria's' next season. Despite the secrecy surrounding the new episodes, her excitement was palpable. She joked about the tight-lipped nature of the show's details, likening it to the secrecy of Marvel projects. 'Euphoria,' celebrated for its raw and riveting portrayal of teenage life, has amassed a dedicated fanbase eager for its continuation. With the third season not expected until 2025, anticipation continues to build.

'Immaculate's' Impressive Debut

Advertisment

Alongside her television success, Sweeney's recent venture into the horror genre with 'Immaculate' has garnered attention. The film, which Sweeney stars in and produces, debuted to a solid $5.3 million, landing it in fourth place for the weekend box office. The narrative follows an American nun who uncovers sinister secrets within a remote Italian convent. Despite the horror genre's typical reliance on concept over star power, 'Immaculate' benefits from Sweeney's rising profile. Industry experts emphasize the importance of a compelling 'hook' in horror, suggesting 'Immaculate's' thematic focus may have contributed to its performance.

Future Endeavors and Career Highlights

Sweeney's career trajectory continues to ascend as she balances roles in both television and film. Her portrayal of Cassie Howard in 'Euphoria' remains a career highlight, with the actress expressing deep affection for her character. As she ventures into different genres, including a significant role in 'Immaculate,' her versatility as an actress is showcased. Sweeney's involvement in the horror film not only as an actress but also as a producer highlights her growing influence in the industry. With 'Euphoria's' return on the horizon and 'Immaculate's' successful launch, Sweeney's career is marked by both critical and commercial achievements.