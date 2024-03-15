Sydney Sweeney Set to Return for Euphoria Season 3: 'Feels Like Home'

Sydney Sweeney, acclaimed for her role as Cassie Howard, officially confirms her comeback to the much-anticipated third season of HBO's hit series, Euphoria. During a recent MTV interview, Sweeney shared her enthusiasm for rejoining the cast, hinting at an earlier than expected start to filming, following her roles in Anyone But You, Madame Web, and Immaculate. The actor describes returning to the show as coming back home, underscoring her deep connection with the project and its cast.

Advertisment

Building Anticipation for Season 3

Despite keeping details about the new season's script under wraps, Sweeney's confirmation ramps up anticipation among fans. Her statement comes on the heels of HBO's earlier hints at a delayed season until 2025, leaving audiences eagerly waiting for updates. Sweeney's portrayal of Cassie Howard has been a standout, earning her an Emmy nomination and solidifying her as a pivotal figure in the show's success.

Remembering Angus Cloud

Advertisment

The excitement for the new season is tinged with sadness over the loss of Angus Cloud, who played Fez and tragically passed away due to an accidental drug overdose in 2023. Sweeney's heartfelt tribute to Cloud on Instagram reflects the close-knit nature of the Euphoria cast and the profound impact of his passing on the show's community. This loss will undoubtedly influence the upcoming season's tone and storytelling.

Euphoria's Ongoing Legacy

Since its debut in 2019, Euphoria has captivated audiences with its raw portrayal of teenage life, complex characters, and visually stunning production. Directed by Sam Levinson and starring an ensemble cast including Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, and Jacob Elordi, the show has pushed boundaries and sparked conversations. With Sweeney's return confirmed, and the promise of delving into themes of individuality and corruption, the third season is set to continue the show's legacy of impactful storytelling.

As fans and cast members alike mourn the loss of Cloud, the upcoming season promises to honor his memory while exploring new depths in its characters' journeys. Sweeney's excitement to return to the set, coupled with her description of the Euphoria set as family, underscores the deep connections formed through the show. While details remain scarce, the anticipation for Season 3 grows, promising another chapter of compelling drama and character development.