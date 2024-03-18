Sydney Sweeney Flaunts New Kérastase Campaign at Sephora, Gears Up for 'Immaculate' Premiere

Sydney Sweeney, the Emmy-nominated actress best known for her role in Euphoria, recently took to social media to share her excitement over her new Kérastase haircare campaign, which is prominently featured at Sephora. Donning a stylish ensemble that included short shorts and knee-high boots, Sweeney posed against her towering window ad, showcasing her involvement with the prestigious haircare brand. Beyond her modeling ventures, Sweeney is on the brink of premiering her latest film, Immaculate, a psychological horror set to debut in theaters on March 22, 2024.

Fashion Forward: Sweeney's Sephora Showcase

During her visit to Sephora, Sweeney proudly displayed her latest Kérastase campaign, striking poses in front of her giant ad and inside the store. Dressed in an oversized black leather jacket, distressed denim shorts, and knee-high boots, she embraced a fashion-forward look that contrasted sharply with her upcoming role in Immaculate. The shopping spree was documented on Instagram, where Sweeney shared videos of herself filling her basket with Kérastase products, further emphasizing her role as a brand ambassador.

A Busy Year for Sydney Sweeney

2024 has been a whirlwind for Sweeney, marked by significant professional milestones. Earlier in the month, she made her debut as a host on Saturday Night Live, with Kacey Musgraves as the musical guest. Additionally, her recent film, Anyone But You, a romantic comedy co-starring Glen Powell, has achieved global box office success, grossing $214.9 million. Despite mixed reviews, the film's performance underscores Sweeney's rising star in Hollywood. However, her venture into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Madame Web faced challenges, receiving poor reviews and disappointing box office numbers, yet it has garnered a cult following amid broader MCU fatigue.

Looking Ahead: Sweeney's Upcoming Projects

Sweeney's role in Immaculate presents a stark departure from her previous characters, showcasing her versatility as an actress. Set in a remote Italian convent, the film delves into themes of faith, horror, and mystery, promising a compelling addition to her filmography. As she balances high-profile brand partnerships with demanding film roles, Sweeney continues to captivate audiences with her talent and charisma. With Immaculate's premiere on the horizon and her ongoing success in both film and fashion, Sydney Sweeney's career trajectory remains one to watch.