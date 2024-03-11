Sydney Sweeney Channels Marilyn Monroe at 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Sydney Sweeney channeled Marilyn Monroe in a plunging silky white gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024. She wore her golden tresses in a chic bob with bouncy locks, embodying the iconic Hollywood glamour of Marilyn Monroe.

Transformation into Hollywood Glamour

At the prestigious Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Sydney Sweeney made a memorable entrance. Swapping her usual long, blonde locks for a shorter, honey blonde bob styled in soft waves, Sweeney's transformation paid homage to Marilyn Monroe's timeless sex appeal.

Her choice of a cream gown with a plunging halter neckline and a floor-sweeping train, complemented by a long shawl and layered pendant necklaces, turned heads and set the tone for a glamorous evening.

In a recent conversation with People, Sweeney shared insights into her style philosophy, emphasizing her desire to keep things fresh and exciting. "I honestly just vibe with whatever event is going on," she explained, highlighting her love for experimenting with different looks.

Despite not attending the Academy Awards earlier that evening, Sweeney hinted at her participation in the upcoming 2024 Met Gala, leaving fans eagerly anticipating her next fashion statement.

A Night of A-List Glamour

Joining a cadre of A-list celebrities, Sydney Sweeney's Marilyn Monroe-inspired look at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party not only captivated onlookers but also underscored her rising status in Hollywood's fashion circles. Her ensemble for the evening, while nodding to the past, firmly established her as a modern icon of style and glamour.

As the night unfolded, Sweeney's breathtaking appearance served as a reminder of the enduring influence of classic Hollywood style on today's red carpet fashion. With her eye for detail and willingness to explore different facets of her personal style, Sydney Sweeney is fast becoming a style icon for a new generation, blending nostalgia with contemporary chic.