Social Issues

Sydney Ireland: The Young Trailblazer Who Made Boy Scouts Co-ed

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:23 pm EST
Sydney Ireland: The Young Trailblazer Who Made Boy Scouts Co-ed

For almost a decade, 21-year-old Sydney Ireland from New York undertook a relentless crusade to challenge the tradition-bound Boy Scouts, an organization historically exclusive to boys, and transform it into a co-ed program. Her unwavering pursuit for equality bore fruit, bringing over 400,000 girls into the fold of the organization.

Journey of a Young Activist

At the tender age of 11, Sydney embarked on her journey in scouting, unofficially securing the highest honor in Cub Scouts, the Arrow of Light. This achievement, however, was not officially recognized due to her gender. Fueled by a sense of injustice, Sydney and her family initiated a comprehensive campaign to bring about change.

The campaign involved writing resolutions, engaging in advocacy work, and launching a Change.org petition. Despite facing backlash and criticism, Sydney’s resolve remained unshaken. Even as she grappled with personal adversity – the loss of her mother Nancy to ovarian cancer – she never wavered from her mission.

Influential Support

Her dedication caught the attention of influential figures such as former Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, and celebrated activist Gloria Steinem. Their support lent weight to Sydney’s cause and amplified her voice. Sydney’s consistent efforts culminated in the Boy Scouts announcing in 2017 that they would accept girls and officially implementing it two years later.

A Story of Perseverance and Change

Following her arduous journey, Sydney’s story is now set to inspire countless others as it’s adapted into a feature film titled ‘Sydney Ireland — Eagle Scout.’ Sydney hopes the movie will ignite the spirit of advocacy in the next generation and encourage them to drive positive change.

Sydney Ireland’s determined journey to bring equality to scouting, her triumph over personal difficulties, and her transformation of a century-old institution provide a stirring testament to the power of resilience and the potential for change. Her story serves as a beacon of inspiration for every young girl desirous of breaking barriers and making a meaningful difference.

Social Issues United States
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

