SXSW 2024 Expands Speaker Lineup: Gomez, Sweeney, Domingo Join Dell and More

The South by Southwest (SXSW) festival, renowned for its convergence of technology, music, and film industries, has announced an exciting expansion to its 2024 speaker lineup. Adding to an already stellar roster, names like Selena Gomez, Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo, Ilana Glazer, and Michael Dell are set to grace the event with their insights and experiences. These luminaries will share the stage with previously announced speakers including WNBA legend Sue Bird, actress Jane Fonda, NBA star Dwyane Wade, Austin's own Brigitte Bandit, Mayor Kirk Watson, and podcast sensation Alex Cooper, showcasing the festival's dedication to a rich tapestry of topics and discussions.

Badge Rates and Local Perks Unveiled

In addition to the speaker announcement, SXSW has detailed the badge rates for various festival passes. Attendees can choose from Platinum, Interactive, Film and Television, and Music festival badges, with pricing available for both current and walk-up rates. In a nod to local support, SXSW is also offering discounted Film and Music festival wristbands to Austin-area residents. These wristbands, which provide secondary access to festival events, are available for online purchase exclusively to those with an Austin-area billing address. During the festival, wristbands will also be sold at the SXSW merch truck located in downtown Austin, further emphasizing the festival's commitment to its local community.

A Diverse Array of Panels and Speakers

The inclusion of Gomez, Sweeney, Domingo, Glazer, and Dell underscores SXSW's reputation as a melting pot of ideas and innovation. From discussions on technology and entrepreneurship with Michael Dell to explorations of entertainment and activism with Selena Gomez, the festival promises a broad spectrum of engaging panels and keynote speeches. The diverse lineup ensures that attendees from various industries and interests will find content that resonates, fostering a unique environment for learning, networking, and inspiration.

Preparing for SXSW 2024

With the festival dates fast approaching, potential attendees are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the full lineup, badge rates, and local perks. For those planning to purchase wristbands or badges, early action is advised to take advantage of current rates and secure access to preferred events. Furthermore, the festival's commitment to offering free public shows and providing tips for navigating the event highlights SXSW's inclusive approach, ensuring a memorable experience for all participants.

As SXSW 2024 gears up to welcome a global audience to Austin, the expanded speaker lineup and detailed festival information reflect the event's ongoing evolution. With a mix of iconic figures, innovative thinkers, and local talents, SXSW continues to set the standard for interdisciplinary festivals, promising an enriching experience that spans the realms of music, film, technology, and beyond. As the festival draws near, the anticipation builds for what is sure to be an unforgettable gathering of minds and talents in the heart of Texas.