Swinging for Heroes: 'Fetch the Ball' Golf Tournament Aids Veterans with PTSD in Mt. Laurel, N.J.

In the verdant expanses of Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, the AnnieMac Home Mortgage and the Panebianco Family Foundation are setting the stage for an event that promises more than just a day on the greens. On February 21, 2024, the fifth annual 'Fetch the Ball' Golf Tournament will take a swing at making a profound difference in the lives of veterans grappling with PTSD, through the noble goal of training service dogs to provide them with companionship and support.

Chipping In for a Cause

At the heart of this year's tournament is a mission to raise at least $60,000, a sum that will fund the training of at least two service dogs through the Freedom Service Dogs of America. This nonprofit organization has carved a niche for itself by offering custom-trained service dogs at no cost to veterans in need. The journey from puppy to trained companion is both time-intensive and costly, requiring 7-10 months and about $30,000 for each dog. With the Panebianco Family Foundation pledging to match all sponsorships and donations, the stakes are high, and the impact potential is vast.

From Tee Off to Touchdown

Since its inception in 2019, the 'Fetch the Ball' Golf Tournament has seen a year-over-year increase in both participation and funds raised. From raising over $35,000 in its first outing to amassing $95,310.07 in 2022, the tournament has cumulatively funded the training of ten service dogs. These dogs have gone on to become invaluable companions to veterans facing the daily challenges of PTSD, offering not just assistance but also a profound sense of understanding and companionship.

A Fairway to Healing

The synergy between the act of giving and the sport of golf has never been more palpable than it is at the 'Fetch the Ball' Golf Tournament. Beyond the physical boundaries of the golf course, the event fosters a community of empathy, support, and recognition for the sacrifices made by veterans. It is a testament to the power of collective action and the profound impact that can be achieved when individuals come together for a noble cause. As golf balls soar through the air this February, they carry with them the hopes and dreams of veterans embarking on a journey toward healing and companionship, thanks to the service dogs that stand ready to walk by their side.