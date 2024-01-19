SWEPCO Ushers in New Era of Energy Management with Smart Meters

In a stride towards advanced energy management, the Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) has announced the integration of smart meters into its power supply system in Shreveport, Louisiana. This transformative technology, armed with secure wireless features, is expected to redefine the landscape of power consumption in the region.

Equipped to provide precise and timely meter reading data, these smart meters will enable customers to scrutinize their energy usage in 15-minute intervals. This heightened level of detail is anticipated to give users unparalleled control over their energy expenditure, thereby introducing a new era of conscious energy consumption.

Transitioning to smart meters is a multi-year journey that SWEPCO has embarked on. In a bid to keep customers at the heart of this transformation, SWEPCO has committed to keeping them informed through mail, email, and phone communications, well in advance of the replacement of home or business meters. This customer-centric approach is aimed at ensuring a smooth transition with minimal disruption to services.

These smart meters promise a leap in customer service quality as they enable real-time outage notifications. This feature is primed to accelerate power restoration, thus minimizing the inconvenience caused by outages. Moreover, the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with energy meters opens up a new frontier for energy efficiency, smart grid integration, and the potential for advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

In an effort to familiarize customers with the benefits of this transformative technology, SWEPCO is organizing an open house event on January 22 at the Louisiana Key Academy. This event presents an opportunity for customers to understand the workings of smart meters and the myriad advantages they bring to the table.