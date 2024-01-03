Sweegen Triumphs in Patent Case, Reinforcing Technological Leadership in Stevia Industry

Sweegen, a world-renowned pioneer in wellness ingredient and taste modulation technologies, has attained a remarkable success in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. The court has affirmed the invalidation of patents belonging to competitor PureCircle, relating to the stevia sweetener Rebaudioside M (Reb M), a product that Sweegen manufactures employing a proprietary, non-GMO bioconversion method.

A Significant Legal Triumph for Sweegen

This ruling further bolsters Sweegen’s status as a technological leader in the stevia industry and eliminates potential legal impediments for Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) customers using Sweegen’s Reb M. The Federal Circuit’s opinion reinforced that specific claims in PureCircle’s patents were invalid due to a lack of written description, and one claim was found unpatentable.

Sweegen’s Commitment to Principled Innovation

Sweegen’s CEO, Steven Chen, emphasized the company’s dedication to principled innovation and fair competition. Sweegen will continue to pioneer positive change within the sweetener industry and persist in investing in research and development to deliver avant-garde solutions to its worldwide customer base.

Exposing Industry Malpractices

In an additional noteworthy development, Sweegen exposed deceptive labeling practices within the industry in November 2023. The company identified adulterated Reb M products that were falsely claimed to be made through extraction or bioconversion. This exposure reveals Sweegen’s commitment to transparency and integrity in the stevia industry.

Reducing Sugar and Artificial Sweeteners Worldwide

Sweegen continues to concentrate on reducing sugar and artificial sweeteners in diets globally by allying with manufacturers to create zero-sugar products using their extensive portfolio of modern sweeteners and taste modulators. This ongoing effort underlines Sweegen’s commitment to fostering a healthier, more sustainable world through its innovative solutions.