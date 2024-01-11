Susquehanna Downgrades Plug Power, SunPower Amid Financial Challenges

Energy companies, Plug Power Inc (PLUG) and SunPower Corporation (SPWR), have experienced significant adjustments to their ratings and price targets, according to Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril. PLUG’s status was downgraded from Positive to Neutral, coupled with a price target reduction from $9.00 to $4.50. This change comes in response to delays in the company’s green hydrogen production facility buildout and difficulties in obtaining external funding.

Downgrades Stemming from Financial Challenges

Perincheril has also revised PLUG’s revenue and EPS forecasts downwards for the fiscal years 2023 to 2025. This was prompted by delayed sales and less favorable Treasury guidance on production tax credits than previously anticipated. SPWR also faced a downgrade to Neutral from Positive, with a price target cut from $5.50 to $4.00. The downgrade reflects concerns about a slow recovery in the California market and the company’s financial position, which is considered weaker than its peers’.

Impact on Stock Prices and Revenue Projections

Despite the fact that SPWR has addressed its financial restatements and covenant breach, which could potentially offer more financial flexibility, Perincheril lowered the company’s revenue and EBITDA forecasts for 2024 and 2025. The stock prices for both companies have taken a hit in response to these announcements. PLUG shares have fallen by 7.30%, and SPWR shares have plummeted by 8.10%.

Alternative Energy Sector Faces Uncertainty

The downgrades for both companies reflect broader challenges in the alternative energy sector. In the past 12 months, the stocks for PLUG and SPWR have fallen by more than 70%. PLUG also issued a going-concern warning in November, revealing a $3.8 billion deficit and a need for external funding. This is a clear indication of the financial hurdles that these companies and the sector as a whole are grappling with. The future of the U.S. residential solar market also looks uncertain, with Susquehanna analysts predicting a 12% decline in installations in 2024, due to rising interest rates and changes in net metering.