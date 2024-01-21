Suspicious Fire at Dream Church Under Investigation

An early morning blaze that broke out at the Dream Church near Pasadena City College is currently under investigation and is being treated as suspicious by both local and federal authorities. The incident occurred on a quiet Saturday morning, with the fire reported as extinguished by the time firefighters arrived at the scene around 6:30 a.m. Responding to the incident were firefighters from Pasadena, San Marino, and South Pasadena, who swiftly arrived at the church, located in the 1300 block of Colorado Boulevard.

Arson Investigation Underway

Given the nature of the fire, arson investigators were promptly called to scrutinize the situation. The Pasadena Fire Department's spokesperson, Lisa Derderian, stated that a final verdict on the fire's cause is expected to be made in the upcoming days. The Dream Church, a prominent fixture in the Korean-American community, is known for its mission statement that seeks to 'Be His Dream, Be the Light of the World'.

Minimal Damage and No Injuries

Despite the potential severity of the situation, the Dream Church suffered only minor damage. In a wave of relief, it was reported that there were no injuries associated with the incident. The church, which stands as a beacon of hope and community in the heart of Pasadena, was able to avoid substantial harm.

Investigation Continues Amidst Community Concerns

As the investigation continues, community members anxiously await for more information. The incident has raised questions about safety and security, and has left a sense of unease. Yet amidst these challenges, the Dream Church and its congregation remain resolute, echoing their mission to be a light in the world, even in the face of adversity.