Suspect Apprehended in Cumberland Shooting Incident

Authorities have apprehended a suspect in relation to a shooting incident that transpired on Sunday in the 300 block of Frederick Street, Cumberland. The arrest resulted from multiple 911 calls reporting the incident, which involved several individuals exchanging gunfire in an alley within the complaint area.

Arrest Following a Hot Pursuit

The suspect was arrested after being observed fleeing from the scene during the police investigation. This led to a brief foot pursuit that concluded without further complications. While the identity of the individual has not been released due to the ongoing investigation, the Cumberland police have confirmed that the arrest was directly linked to the reported shooting incident.

Call for Public Assistance

The Cumberland Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident or the individuals involved to come forward. They are particularly interested in information related to the shooting at vehicles that occurred during the incident. Despite the arrest, the investigation remains ongoing as the police seek to identify all responsible parties.

An Arrest Warrant and Charges

On Sunday, January 27th, 2024, the Cumberland Police Department served an arrest warrant on Jacob Lee Haines in connection with a separate shooting incident at the Trinity Lutheran Church in the 300 block of N. Centre St. Haines was arrested and charged in relation to the shooting incident, demonstrating the Cumberland Police Department's continued efforts to tackle gun violence in the area.