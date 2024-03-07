Survivor's 'Mother' Label: Unfair Stereotypes Impacting Female Contestants' Winning Chances

When it comes to reality television, ardent fans always try to fit new stars into the archetypes of those who came before them. Whether they be positive or negative, it's almost second nature for fans to compare someone on reality TV with a person, concept, or even general idea that audiences believe best describes how they're being portrayed on their show. This practice may initially seem harmless, but for reality competitions like Survivor, created by Charlie Parsons for CBS, having yourself labeled an archetype could ruin your chance at winning. This historic series has been on for more than two decades and is filled with iconic contestants who solidified some of the 'character models' still discussed on television today.

Whether it be Parvati Shallow showcasing just what a 'Black Widow' looks like or Johnny Fairplay becoming the epitome of a 'Villain,' the series is built on those memorable personalities and playstyles that defined its earlier days. But as a person during the latest season called out, the connotations of these titles are no fun when you have to reckon with them during your time on the show. She calls one out in particular, making it clear that it's time to talk about what being 'the Mother' means on Survivor.

'Survivor' Players Have Different Obstacles

No matter the strides it's taken, a harmful trend that still persists on Survivor is a person's physical appearance dictating how the other competitors think of them. While it's understandable for people to look to the most immediate aspects of someone to glean information about them, especially in this strategic and fast-paced game, too often these assumptions rely on biased and discriminatory thoughts that have nothing to do with someone's actual personality. The series recently had its 46th premiere, the latest in what's considered its 'Modern Era' (seasons 41-46). This new chapter of the program has seen a lot of positive changes, like host Jeff Probst making the effort to use gender-inclusive language, the number of marginalized contestants greatly increasing, and the series becoming a much more open space for conversations surrounding things like race and sexuality.

'Survivor' Has a Long History of Mothers

Being labeled as the 'Mother' on Survivor saddles players with unjust expectations and an unfair perception from others in their cast - though, some of these women can use that to their advantage. Tina Wesson was the first woman to ever win the series back in season 2, where, despite only being 39, she was quickly relegated to a motherly role in her tribe and was therefore not considered a serious contender for the win by most. Tina used this to her advantage; she recognized that the perceptions of her came with an innate trust that she used to keep her strategy quiet, rarely enacting anything herself but instead using those close to her to make the moves she needed to make it to the end and clinch the game.

Women on 'Survivor' Deserve Complexity

Any player on Survivor should deserve the right to have their actions determine their perception, not their age, physical appearance, or especially any of their core identities. Of course, other people's thoughts are uncontrollable, but Maria calls out how often women's traits are more considered when determining their 'image' on the show rather than any actual moves they make in the game. 'The Mother' is one of the program's most pervasive archetypes, and it represents how older women - like so many other identities in this series - have more complex issues to overcome in their fight for the grand prize because they must grapple with the matronly sentiments they've had thrust upon them.

Judging people far too early and treating them based on this rushed perception is not an abnormal thing for people to do, but in a setting like Survivor, it can spell a much more difficult time for women like Maria, who must not only weigh the thoughts of others around her, but how well she is fitting into the preset image they've set upon her. She is valid not to want this, and though we can celebrate the show's long history of 'Mothers,' it can't be ignored the much harder path to victory these women have had to take.