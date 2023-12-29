en English
Israel

Survivor of Hamas Attack Reunites with Her Savior: A Tale of Heroism Amid Rising Antisemitism

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:37 am EST
Survivor of Hamas Attack Reunites with Her Savior: A Tale of Heroism Amid Rising Antisemitism

At the heart of a terrifying Hamas attack on the Nova Music Festival on October 7, lies a tale of heroism and a bond formed amidst chaos. Natalie Sanandaji, a 28-year-old Jewish New Yorker from Long Island, recently reconnected with Moshe Sati, the man who saved her life during the harrowing incident. A reunion, filmed by CNN, unfolded a story of courage, gratitude, and a lasting friendship.

The Hero of the Nova Music Festival

On the fateful day of the attack, Sati, accompanied by his son, undertook the daring task of driving more than a hundred people to safety amidst the pandemonium. Sanandaji was one of them. The valor displayed by Sati, who is known in his community for his readiness to extend help, is a testament to selflessness and bravery. Despite the trauma, Sanandaji expressed overwhelming gratitude for Sati’s actions and emphasized how he repeatedly risked his life to save others.

A Strong Bond Formed

During the reunion, Sati, overwhelmed with emotion, extended an open invitation to Sanandaji to visit his home whenever she’s in Israel. A strong bond has formed between the two, a bond forged in the crucible of a terrorist attack. Sanandaji also revisited the festival site, which now serves as a memorial for the over 350 individuals who lost their lives in the attack, including her former boss’s brother.

Rising Antisemitism: A Growing Concern

Amidst the relief and gratitude, Sanandaji voiced her concerns about the escalating antisemitism in the United States. Citing several incidents, including vandalism and physical assaults targeting Jews, she confessed to feeling safer in Israel than in New York. Her wariness in expressing her Jewish heritage publicly in New York is indicative of the increasing antisemitism that she has observed not only in the U.S. but also during her travels to places like Barcelona and Germany.

Israel Society United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

