Survivor of 1963 Church Bombing Advocates for Peace

In a stirring testimony at the Oakgrove Baptist Church in Columbus, Sarah Collins Rudolph, the sole survivor of the 1963 bombing at the 16th Street Church in Birmingham, Alabama, opened up about her harrowing journey from trauma to forgiveness. At just 12 years old, Rudolph was preparing to sing in a choir with her sister, Addie Mae Collins, and friends when the tragedy struck, taking the lives of Addie Mae and two other young girls, ages 14 and 11.

The Scars of the Past

Rudolph did not escape unscathed; she lost her right eye to the shattered glass from the bombing. The physical damage was massive, but the emotional toll was even more significant. Rudolph grappled with the traumatic event without any counseling or support, which led her to smoking and drinking as she sought an escape from the haunting memories.

Path to Redemption

Rudolph’s life took a turn when she heard a pastor’s sermon about repentance. This was the spark that ignited her journey to salvation. She sought forgiveness for her sins and found a way to overcome her past. It took her 40 years to forgive the men responsible for the bombing, but she managed to do so, demonstrating an extraordinary strength of character.

Advocacy for Peace

Now, Rudolph travels the country, sharing her story and advocating for peace. She encourages the youth to put their guns down, pick up a Bible, and pray. Her story is a testament to the power of forgiveness and the human spirit’s resilience. It serves as a reminder that even in the face of unimaginable horrors, individuals can rise above and use their experiences to bring about positive change.