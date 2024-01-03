Surviving a Bullet to the Brain: Arik Matson’s Inspiring Journey in ‘The Weight of the Crown’

Unmasking a tale of resilience, endurance, and the human spirit, the documentary ‘The Weight of the Crown’ relays the extraordinary journey of former Waseca Police Officer, Arik Matson. In January 2020, Arik’s life took an unexpected turn when he suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head while defending his community. Despite the odds, Arik’s story didn’t end there. His journey from a near-death experience, through a daunting brain surgery, to an extensive rehabilitation process, forms the heart of this inspiring narrative.

Passion Fuelling Recovery

Arik’s passion for duck hunting played a pivotal role in his recovery. His determination to hunt the King Eider, a rare sea duck, in Alaska, served as a beacon, guiding him through the darkest times. Recognizing his service and resilience, Hometown Hero Outdoors (HHO), an organization granting extraordinary outdoor adventures to veterans and first responders, selected Arik for their Legacy Trip.

Battling Adversity

Arik’s journey to Alaska unfolded amidst a global pandemic. Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, Arik and his companions embarked on their quest in January 2023, hunting in the Behring Sea off the Aleutian Islands. This journey was made possible by the unwavering support of HHO, numerous donations, and assistance from various other organizations.

The Weight of the Crown: More Than Just a Documentary

‘The Weight of the Crown’ transcends the realm of a mere documentary. It becomes a testament to Arik’s perseverance, the power of faith, and the unwavering belief that the sun will shine on the other side of tragedy. The documentary is set to premiere in Owatonna and Stillwater theaters and will also be available on YouTube. Ambitions for wider distribution are high, with plans for statewide and nationwide publicity. Proceeds from ticket sales will be used to support future HHO hunts, thus furthering their noble cause.