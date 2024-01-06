en English
Education

Survey: 40% of US Managers Hesitant to Hire Recent Graduates

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:09 am EST
Survey: 40% of US Managers Hesitant to Hire Recent Graduates

In an illuminating revelation, a survey conducted in December 2023 has found that almost 40% of American managers and directors are hesitant to hire recent college graduates, viewing them as ill-prepared for the rigors of professional life. This survey, which included the responses of 800 U.S. directors and executives involved in hiring, has thrown light on some unexpected and concerning trends in the job market.

Concerns about Recent Graduates

The survey highlighted several key concerns among employers. It was reported that some candidates brought a parent along to job interviews, a behavior that is generally seen as inappropriate in professional settings. Others refused to turn on their cameras during virtual interviews—a crucial misstep in the current era of remote work. Further, some interviewees displayed inappropriate behavior, such as poor eye contact, inadequate attire, and improper language.

The Impact of Remote Work and the Pandemic

Michael Connors, an accounting and technology recruiter who participated in the survey, pointed out a perceived lack of seriousness among recent graduates. He opined that the shift to remote work arrangements might be negatively impacting these young professionals by depriving them of crucial in-person mentorship opportunities. Diane Gayeski, a professor of strategic communications, attributed some of these issues to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted crucial formative experiences like internships and community engagement.

Employers’ Preference for Older Workers

According to the survey, many employers showed a preference for hiring older workers. These seasoned professionals were perceived as being more capable of managing workloads, maintaining punctuality, and meeting deadlines. Nearly half of the employers reported having to terminate the contracts of recent college hires due to their inability to meet work expectations.

New Generation’s Priorities Clash with Employers’ Expectations

Connors also noted a significant generation gap in priorities. He suggested that the current crop of graduates seemed to prioritize work-life balance and personal interests over career progression and financial incentives. This trend starkly contrasts with the expectations of many employers. Gayeski, on the other hand, suggested that young people’s demands for fair treatment and reasonable compensation might stem from a heightened awareness of corporate exploitation and the wealth disparity exemplified by billionaire owners.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

