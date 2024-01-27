Surprise Victory for Alpha Bella in La Prevoyante Stakes

In a stunning display of equine prowess, Don Alberto Stable's homebred, Alpha Bella, clinched an unexpected victory in the La Prevoyante Stakes (G3T), heralding the commencement of the Pegasus World Cup event at Gulfstream Park on January 27. The 4-year-old filly, a progeny of Justify, stormed to the lead amidst seven competing older fillies and mares, maintaining her position from start to finish.

Alpha Bella's Strategic Triumph

Competing for the first time without blinkers since the previous year, Alpha Bella demonstrated remarkable tenacity in the 1 1/2-mile turf race. With Luis Saez holding the reins, she set a blistering pace with times of :24.25, :49.03, 1:13.19, 1:37.47, and 2:00.55, finally crossing the finish line with a time of 2:24.25 on firm turf. Her victory rewarded bettors with a generous $19.20 payout for a winning bet.

A Courageous Performance Acknowledged

Alpha Bella's performance earned her high praise from Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher, who lauded her courage and the effective strategy of leading from the front. According to Pletcher, the elongated race distance suited Alpha Bella perfectly, contributing significantly to her victory.

Results and Controversy

Romagna Mia, the favorite from Team Valor International, with odds of 4-5, fell short of expectations, finishing a disappointing fifth. R Calli Kim, owned by Averill Racing and Two Eight Racing, secured the second spot, while Anatolian, Jordan Wycoff's entry, came in third. Despite an objection lodged by jockey Jose Ortiz against the winner, the stewards confirmed the original order of finish, cementing Alpha Bella's triumph.