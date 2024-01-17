SurgePays, Inc. Announces Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

SurgePays, Inc., a Nasdaq-listed technology and telecom company catering to the underbanked and underserved, has embarked on an underwritten public offering of its common stock. The SURG-listed company also plans to extend a 45-day option to underwriters for acquiring up to an additional 15% of the shares sold in the offering. However, the company has stated that the completion, size, and terms of the offering are subject to market and other conditions and therefore, cannot be guaranteed. The shares, under this offering, are to be sold exclusively by SurgePays.

Role of Titan Partners Group

Titan Partners Group, a division of American Capital Partners, has been appointed as the sole book-running manager for the offering. The offering will be conducted under an effective shelf registration statement, which has already been filed and declared effective by the SEC. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus are due to be filed.

SurgePays' Operating Model

SurgePays operates a technology platform across more than 8,000 convenience stores, offering prepaid wireless and financial products to its target audience. The company also provides prepaid wireless services to over 250,000 low-income subscribers nationwide.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risks

The announcement from SurgePays contains forward-looking statements that are accompanied by risks and uncertainties. These statements are not to be construed as guarantees of future performance or results. They include projections about the offering and its completion, which may change due to various risk factors. SurgePays has detailed these risks in its SEC filings, including its Annual Report and the forthcoming prospectus supplement related to the public offering.