Business

Surge in Diesel Deliveries to Germany’s Coastal Ports Amid Environmental and Socio-Economic Upheaval

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
Surge in Diesel Deliveries to Germany's Coastal Ports Amid Environmental and Socio-Economic Upheaval

In the wake of fluctuating environmental conditions and socio-economic upheaval, the coastal ports of Germany have witnessed a remarkable surge in diesel and gasoil deliveries. As of December, the figures stood at a seven-month high, registering an impressive 750,000 tons. This significant rise is attributed to a multitude of factors disrupting inland shipments, including the rise in Germany’s CO2 fuel tax and natural causes.

Unforeseen Natural and Economical Disruptions

Earlier in December, the Rhine River, a crucial waterway for the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) supply route, experienced elevated water levels. This event disrupted the usual path for oil product transportation. Concurrently, a nationwide strike in Belgium further exacerbated the situation by disturbing docking operations and oil product loadings. These unforeseen circumstances stirred a sense of urgency to build fuel stocks, thereby spurring the surge in seaborne imports.

CO2 Fuel Tax Impact

Compounding the situation, the onset of January saw an increase in Germany’s CO2 fuel tax. The tax escalated from 30 to 45 per ton of CO2 equivalent. This hike resulted in an uptick in diesel and heating oil costs, with increases of 3.76 and 4.01 per 100 liters respectively. This economic shift aligned with the disrupted shipping operations, prompted a significant increase in diesel and gasoil deliveries to Germany’s coastal ports.

Key Contributors to the Import Surge

The United States emerged as the primary supplier of these imports, accounting for a substantial 40% of the deliveries to Germany’s northern ports. This figure marked a record high in diesel deliveries to Europe. Restrictions affecting the Panama Canal rendered the transatlantic diesel arbitrage viable, leading to this unprecedented rise. India followed as the second-largest supplier, with the Reliance refineries producing diesel that met German winter-grade specifications. The culmination of these factors led to a peak in diesel tank storage levels in Germany, reaching 63% of capacity by the end of December.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

