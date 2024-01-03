en English
Asia

Surge in Demand for Missile-Defense Systems Exposes West’s Production Challenges

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:53 pm EST
As geopolitical tensions rise and conflicts surge, the demand for missile-defense systems is experiencing an unprecedented boom. At the forefront of this demand is the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (Nasams) produced by Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace. Known for protecting the airspace over the White House and its effectiveness in Ukraine, the Nasams can launch 72 missiles simultaneously, covering a range of nearly 25 miles. However, this heightened demand exposes a glaring challenge facing the West: the deficiency in rapid weapon production.

The Nasams: A Game Changer in Air Defense

The Nasams, a product of meticulous Norwegian engineering, has the capability to neutralize airborne threats from almost 25 miles away. In 2022, it recorded a 100% success rate in shooting down cruise missiles and drones in Ukraine, making it a sought-after defense system worldwide. Yet, the two-year production timeline for a single Nasams has resulted in a multiyear backlog due to the increased demand.

A Broader Issue: The Need for Rapid Weapon Production

This production backlog is not an isolated issue. It underscores a broader problem that the West is grappling with: the inability to rapidly produce weapons, especially during times of conflict. Current wars, such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the Gaza conflict, have intensified this challenge. The surge in demand, coupled with the inability to meet it, could further tighten supplies.

Asian Nations: Developing Own Missile Capabilities

Amidst these challenges, Asian nations are taking matters into their own hands due to heightened tensions with China. Taiwan, for instance, has faced delays from the U.S. in receiving Stinger antiaircraft missiles and has started to produce its own long-range missiles. With three other types currently in development, Taiwan joins a growing list of countries compensating for limited U.S. production by developing their own missile capabilities.

In conclusion, the increasing demand for missile-defense systems, especially the Nasams, highlights the urgent need for expanding rapid weapon production capacities. As the geopolitical landscape continues to evolve, the West must address these challenges to maintain a balance of power and ensure global security.

