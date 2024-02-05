Surge in Chinese Migrants Illegally Crossing U.S. Southern Border

The southern border of the United States has witnessed a significant spike in illegal crossings by Chinese migrants, with the numbers reaching an all-time high. According to CBS News, over 37,000 Chinese illegal aliens were apprehended in 2023, a stark increase from just over 3,800 in 2022. This makes the Chinese the fastest growing group among all nationalities crossing the border.

The Journey of the Migrants

These migrants are not just from marginalized populations but include a large number from the middle class. They traverse through various countries, employing social media platforms like TikTok to guide them on their journey. The platform has become a resource for advice on navigating the trip and hiring smugglers. Some Chinese nationals, remarkably, are even able to fly to Mexico without a visa, and then journey to the border.

Challenges in Deportation and Political Asylum

The United States faces significant challenges in deporting these migrants. China often refuses to accept them back, leading to a backlog of cases. In addition, a notable percentage of these migrants are granted political asylum in the U.S., further complicating the situation.

Concerns of Internal Threats

Media outlets, including Fox News, report daily encounters with large numbers of migrants, including Chinese nationals, at the border. This situation has raised concerns among various individuals, including El Salvador President Nayib Bukele and author Gordon Chang. Bukele warned of the potential for an internal demise of the U.S., and Chang brought up claims of Chinese migrants practicing shooting after arriving in the U.S., indicating potential internal threats.