Surge Entertainment: Drew Brees’ Family Entertainment Chain Expands Near LSU

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, now co-owner of Surge Entertainment, a flourishing family entertainment center chain, is all set to expand his business footprint. The chain has announced the inauguration of a new location near Louisiana State University (LSU) on Monday. Located at 5555 Burbank Drive, the new center promises to be a one-stop destination for family outings, offering a plethora of activities under one roof.

Surge Entertainment: A Thrilling Destination for Families

With an array of attractions such as a trampoline park, bowling, golf simulators, laser tag, video games, climbing features, and a restaurant, the new center is sure to cater to all age groups. The strategic location near LSU makes it accessible not only to families but also to the University community, providing a wholesome entertainment hotspot.

Expanding Footprint Across the United States

Surge Entertainment currently operates 15 centers across the United States. With existing centers in Metairie, Lafayette, West Monroe, and Bossier City, the Baton Rouge facility joins Mobile, Alabama as one of the latest additions to the chain’s expanding portfolio.

Reviving Retail Space: A Win-Win Strategy

The chain’s business model includes repurposing retail spaces for its entertainment centers, a strategy that has been successfully employed for the Baton Rouge location. The site, which was once a Winn Dixie store, has been transformed into a lively center, adding vibrancy to the neighborhood and creating a win-win situation for both the community and the business. This strategy not only breathes new life into these spaces but also contributes to the local economy by creating jobs and attracting visitors.