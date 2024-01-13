en English
Supreme Court Reviews Visa Denial Case: Tattoos, Constitutional Rights, and Executive Power

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:22 pm EST
Supreme Court Reviews Visa Denial Case: Tattoos, Constitutional Rights, and Executive Power

The U.S. Supreme Court has decided to review the controversial case of Luis Asencio-Cordero, an El Salvador national, whose visa application was denied because of his tattoos. Federal officials viewed these tattoos as symbols of his alleged affiliation with the notorious MS-13 gang. Asencio-Cordero, however, firmly denies any gang ties, asserting that his tattoos, one featuring the revered Our Lady of Guadalupe and another showcasing theatrical masks, are manifestations of his Catholic faith.

Marital Union versus Executive Power

At the crux of this case is Asencio-Cordero’s desperate attempt to reunite with his wife, a U.S. citizen, after years of separation. The case raises pivotal questions about the extent of executive power and the scope of judicial review. Specifically, it questions whether federal courts can review visa denials and whether Asencio-Cordero’s wife holds a constitutional right to live with her husband in the U.S.

Challenging Historical Precedents

Historically, consular decisions, such as visa denials, have been exempt from judicial review, falling under the exclusive domain of the executive branch. This case, however, could potentially challenge this longstanding tradition.

Due Process and Constitutional Rights

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit previously ruled that the government failed to provide a sufficient explanation for Asencio-Cordero’s visa denial. This ruling implies that the denial might have infringed upon the due process rights of Asencio-Cordero’s wife. The Supreme Court’s decision to take up this case signifies a potential watershed moment in the interplay between individual constitutional rights and executive authority.

United States
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

