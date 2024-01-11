en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Supreme Court Reviews Trump v. Griswold: Professors Weigh In

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
Supreme Court Reviews Trump v. Griswold: Professors Weigh In

In a defining moment, the U.S. Supreme Court has picked up the gauntlet on the case Trump v. Griswold, centered on Section 3 of the federal legislation from Colorado. This development has stirred the legal sphere, sparking intricate debates on the underpinning legal issues. The co-authors of this article, law professors who have submitted an amicus brief in anticipation of the Court’s review, have dedicated years to these very issues.

Interpreting Griffin’s Case (1869) and Constitutional Definitions

The professors’ contemplation pivots around two key points. The first being the interpretation of Griffin’s Case (1869), suggesting that Section 3 necessitates federal enforcement legislation. The second delves into the argument that the President does not fit the ‘Officer of the United States’ bill based on constitutional definitions.

Their stances are not impulsive or shallow. They are the fruit of extensive scholarly work, fortified by years of rigorous research and contemplation. Professor Tillman, one of the authors, has advocated the latter position since 2008, with Professor Blackman joining him in 2012.

Caution Against Rushed Entries into the Debate

The authors express concern over hasty and under-informed entries into the debate, throwing shade on those who may misinterpret or misrepresent their views without comprehensive understanding of the exhaustive research or historical context behind them. They have seen critics retract or amend their statements post-haste, upon realizing the depth of the positions they opposed.

With the Supreme Court gearing up to address these issues in the coming months, the authors advise readers to maintain a healthy skepticism towards new contributions to the discussion that might lack the necessary depth or understanding of the entangled legal history involved.

Trump v. Griswold: A Closer Look

The case ‘Trump v. Griswold’ revolves around Colorado’s decision to bar Trump from appearing on the ballot for the state’s presidential primary. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to review this ruling has fueled the ongoing debate on the presidential eligibility criteria. Oral arguments for this case are set for Feb. 8, adding to the anticipation surrounding Trump’s eligibility to appear on the Colorado ballot, as announced by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

As this saga unfolds, the eyes of the world remain fixed on the U.S. Supreme Court’s next move, and the potential implications it might have on the future course of American democracy.

0
Law United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
12 mins ago
Asantehene Commends IGP for Transformative Work in Ghana's Police Force
The Asantehene, the traditional monarch of the Asante people in Ghana, has extended high praise to Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for his transformative work within the country’s security services. This commendation serves as a testament to the IGP’s dedication to reforming the police force, enhancing operational capabilities, and fortifying public
Asantehene Commends IGP for Transformative Work in Ghana's Police Force
Texas Man Sues Walmart Over Defective Tire, Demands $100 Million or Lifetime Shopping
50 mins ago
Texas Man Sues Walmart Over Defective Tire, Demands $100 Million or Lifetime Shopping
Life Sentence for Michael Wyffels in 2019 Murder Case of Alan Arvey
50 mins ago
Life Sentence for Michael Wyffels in 2019 Murder Case of Alan Arvey
Ripple's Legal Strategy: Extension Motion Aims to Tilt SEC Lawsuit
48 mins ago
Ripple's Legal Strategy: Extension Motion Aims to Tilt SEC Lawsuit
Dubai's Smart Police Stations Record 13% Surge in Transactions
48 mins ago
Dubai's Smart Police Stations Record 13% Surge in Transactions
US Crime Rates Drop in 2023: A Challenge to Political Narratives
50 mins ago
US Crime Rates Drop in 2023: A Challenge to Political Narratives
Latest Headlines
World News
India's Growing Global Influence: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's Insights
3 mins
India's Growing Global Influence: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's Insights
Plymouth Football Boot Bank: A Kickstart for Young Footballers
5 mins
Plymouth Football Boot Bank: A Kickstart for Young Footballers
The Hidden Health Risks in Our Daily Diet: A Closer Look
7 mins
The Hidden Health Risks in Our Daily Diet: A Closer Look
Cancellation of Pan African Convention Sparks Protests Among Students
10 mins
Cancellation of Pan African Convention Sparks Protests Among Students
Uganda's Anti-Corruption Unit Charges 543 Individuals for Land Fraud
10 mins
Uganda's Anti-Corruption Unit Charges 543 Individuals for Land Fraud
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in Netball Test Series
18 mins
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in Netball Test Series
The Evolution of the AFCON Trophy: A History of Changes
21 mins
The Evolution of the AFCON Trophy: A History of Changes
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
25 mins
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
26 mins
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
40 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
8 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app