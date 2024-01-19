Supreme Court Examines Racial Preferences in College Admissions

The debate around the efficacy of racial preferences in the admission process of higher education institutions has intensified, with two significant cases currently under the Supreme Court's scrutiny: Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina. Central to these arguments is the controversial 'The Shape of the River,' a 1998 book by William Bowen and Derek Bok.

'The Shape of the River' and its Influence

The book, heralded by proponents of race-based admissions, posits that such policies have been instrumental in fostering black student success post-graduation, contributing significantly to the growth of the black middle class. It also contests the 'mismatch effect' - the theory that lowered admissions standards for minorities can hinder their entry into academia and high-paying professions.

Contentious Methodology and Consequences

However, critics argue against the book's methodology, which they claim fails to differentiate between black students admitted on academic merit and those admitted through racial preferences. The study also considers only SAT scores, disregarding other academic credentials, and compares broad bands of scores rather than specific data from individual institutions. These alleged flaws have raised questions about the validity of the study's findings.

Recent research has both confirmed the mismatch effect and indicated higher dropout rates for black students at elite institutions compared to their white counterparts. It suggests that without racial preferences, there might be more black professionals in fields such as medicine, engineering, and academia.

Legal Implications and Ongoing Debate

Despite these criticisms, 'The Shape of the River' continues to be cited in legal briefs, prompting concerns about the preference for narrative over empirical evidence. This is particularly pertinent in light of cases like the Pacific Legal Foundation-backed lawsuit challenging a New York state program aiming to increase the enrollment of 'historically underrepresented' students in college science and technology programs.

The lawsuit argues that the program's racial criteria discriminates unfairly against white and Asian American applicants above the income threshold. This case and others like it highlight the ongoing tensions surrounding racial preferences in college admissions and the question of how to achieve diversity in higher education.

As the Supreme Court continues to consider these cases, the debate over racial preferences, affirmative action, and equal opportunity in higher education remains deeply contentious, emblematic of broader discussions about race, representation, and equity in America today.