Supreme Court Delays Spur Lower Court to Uphold SC Racial Gerrymander for 2024 Elections

In a significant turn of events, a federal court has ruled that South Carolina can proceed with its current congressional map for this year's election, despite previous findings of racial gerrymandering. The decision comes as the Supreme Court has yet to rule on the matter, leaving the state in a legal limbo. The Charleston-area district, represented by Rep. Nancy Mace, was initially found to have been redrawn to dilute the voting power of Black constituents.

Advertisment

Legal Battle and Delayed Decisions

The protracted legal battle over South Carolina's congressional district map has culminated in a reluctant decision by a three-judge panel. Citing the rapidly approaching primary election procedures and the absence of a remedial plan, the court has allowed the contentious map to be used for the 2024 congressional election. This ruling is a setback for Democrats and voting rights advocates who hoped for a redrawn map that would not disenfranchise Black voters. The Supreme Court's inaction, despite the urgency expressed by both parties, has contributed to the prevailing uncertainty.

Racial Gerrymandering at the Core

At the heart of the dispute is the allegation that South Carolina's redistricting efforts unlawfully considered race, aiming to consolidate the Republican stronghold by removing thousands of Black voters from the Charleston-area district. This maneuver was criticized for undermining the principles of fair representation. Despite the state officials' argument that their goal was merely to enhance the district's Republican lean, a lower court had ruled that race was a predominant factor in the redrawing process, challenging the constitutionality of the map under the 14th Amendment.