Supplemental Security Income Recipients to See 3.2% Benefit Increase in 2024

Starting 2024, the United States Social Security Administration (SSA) has confirmed that approximately 7.5 million recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will experience a 3.2% increase in their benefits. This increase translates into individual SSI payments rising from $914 to $943 per month, while couple payments will see an increase from $1,371 to $1,415 per month. The enhanced SSI checks began disbursing on December 29, 2023.

Beneficiaries Grapple with Unchanged Resource Limits

Despite the welcome increase in SSI benefits, beneficiaries must still contend with stringent resource limits that have remained unaltered since 1989. These restrictions stipulate that individuals and couples can only own resources up to $2,000 and $3,000 respectively. These resources encompass items such as property or bank accounts. The unchanged limits could potentially trigger overpayment notices and a 10% withholding from future benefit checks when two benefit checks are distributed in a single month.

Legislative Push to Increase Asset Limits

Recognizing the complications posed by the static resource limits, a bipartisan group of lawmakers is pushing for legislation to increase the asset limits to $10,000 for individuals and $20,000 for couples. This proposed change is targeted at eliminating issues such as the marriage penalty that SSI recipients currently face. In addition to this, SSI beneficiaries are allowed to maintain up to $100,000 in ABLE accounts without incurring penalties. ABLE accounts, which are tax-advantaged savings accounts, have been specifically designed for individuals with disabilities.

Benefit Increases Aligned with Inflation

The 3.2% increase in SSI benefits, which corresponds to an average increase of over $50 per month, is the third consecutive year of payment increases due to inflation. The rise has been determined by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). Simultaneously, the maximum income subject to the Social Security tax is set to increase from $160,200 to $168,600, offering American workers additional flexibility and potentially higher taxable amounts.