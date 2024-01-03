en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Supplemental Security Income Recipients to See 3.2% Benefit Increase in 2024

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:08 pm EST
Supplemental Security Income Recipients to See 3.2% Benefit Increase in 2024

Starting 2024, the United States Social Security Administration (SSA) has confirmed that approximately 7.5 million recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will experience a 3.2% increase in their benefits. This increase translates into individual SSI payments rising from $914 to $943 per month, while couple payments will see an increase from $1,371 to $1,415 per month. The enhanced SSI checks began disbursing on December 29, 2023.

Beneficiaries Grapple with Unchanged Resource Limits

Despite the welcome increase in SSI benefits, beneficiaries must still contend with stringent resource limits that have remained unaltered since 1989. These restrictions stipulate that individuals and couples can only own resources up to $2,000 and $3,000 respectively. These resources encompass items such as property or bank accounts. The unchanged limits could potentially trigger overpayment notices and a 10% withholding from future benefit checks when two benefit checks are distributed in a single month.

Legislative Push to Increase Asset Limits

Recognizing the complications posed by the static resource limits, a bipartisan group of lawmakers is pushing for legislation to increase the asset limits to $10,000 for individuals and $20,000 for couples. This proposed change is targeted at eliminating issues such as the marriage penalty that SSI recipients currently face. In addition to this, SSI beneficiaries are allowed to maintain up to $100,000 in ABLE accounts without incurring penalties. ABLE accounts, which are tax-advantaged savings accounts, have been specifically designed for individuals with disabilities.

Benefit Increases Aligned with Inflation

The 3.2% increase in SSI benefits, which corresponds to an average increase of over $50 per month, is the third consecutive year of payment increases due to inflation. The rise has been determined by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). Simultaneously, the maximum income subject to the Social Security tax is set to increase from $160,200 to $168,600, offering American workers additional flexibility and potentially higher taxable amounts.

0
Economy Social Issues United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
2 mins ago
Turkey's Inflation Rate Soars, Central Bank Forecasts Uncertain Future
In a relentless upward trend, Turkey’s inflation rate persevered in its climb through December, registering an annual surge of 64.8%, a leap from November’s 62%. Mirroring the statistics from the late 1990s, this marks the second successive year that the nation has closed with an inflation rate hovering around 65%. Awaiting the Slowdown Projections from
Turkey's Inflation Rate Soars, Central Bank Forecasts Uncertain Future
Automotive Industry Thrives with Significant Sales Growth in 2023
8 mins ago
Automotive Industry Thrives with Significant Sales Growth in 2023
National Debt in the US Breaches the $34 Trillion Mark Amidst Rising Concerns
12 mins ago
National Debt in the US Breaches the $34 Trillion Mark Amidst Rising Concerns
Hungary's Debt Service Costs Surge, Sparking Concerns Over Financial Stability
2 mins ago
Hungary's Debt Service Costs Surge, Sparking Concerns Over Financial Stability
Rising Economic Inequality in India: A Consequence of Liberalisation and Recent Tax Reforms
5 mins ago
Rising Economic Inequality in India: A Consequence of Liberalisation and Recent Tax Reforms
The Phasing Out of Full Expensing: Exploring The Implications of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
8 mins ago
The Phasing Out of Full Expensing: Exploring The Implications of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
Latest Headlines
World News
Natalia Maliszewska: From Doping Violations to Redemption Hopes for 2026 Olympics
54 seconds
Natalia Maliszewska: From Doping Violations to Redemption Hopes for 2026 Olympics
Quality of Sleep Linked to Cognitive Health, Study Finds
1 min
Quality of Sleep Linked to Cognitive Health, Study Finds
Woodi Washington Commits to Sixth Season with Oklahoma Sooners
1 min
Woodi Washington Commits to Sixth Season with Oklahoma Sooners
Florida Panthers Lock in Uvis Balinskis with Two-Year Contract Extension
2 mins
Florida Panthers Lock in Uvis Balinskis with Two-Year Contract Extension
Charlie Weis Critiques James Franklin's Post-Peach Bowl Remarks
2 mins
Charlie Weis Critiques James Franklin's Post-Peach Bowl Remarks
Stacey King Recalls How He Coined 'Jimmy Buckets' for NBA Star Jimmy Butler
2 mins
Stacey King Recalls How He Coined 'Jimmy Buckets' for NBA Star Jimmy Butler
Adam Kolarek: From Dodgers' Struggles to Angels' Gamble
3 mins
Adam Kolarek: From Dodgers' Struggles to Angels' Gamble
Ben Askren Sheds Light on Robert Whittaker's UFC 290 Defeat
3 mins
Ben Askren Sheds Light on Robert Whittaker's UFC 290 Defeat
Golden Gate Bridge's Lifesaving Measure: The Completion of Suicide Prevention Nets
3 mins
Golden Gate Bridge's Lifesaving Measure: The Completion of Suicide Prevention Nets
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
16 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
1 hour
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
1 hour
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app