Society

Supernatural Beliefs Among Americans: A RealClear Opinion Research Poll

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:25 pm EST
Supernatural Beliefs Among Americans: A RealClear Opinion Research Poll

A recent poll conducted by RealClear Opinion Research has revealed intriguing insights into the spiritual and supernatural beliefs held by Americans. The survey, which included responses from 1,000 U.S. residents, disclosed that a significant majority of Americans believe in various supernatural entities, a testament to the deep-rooted spirituality prevalent in the country.

Americans and Their Beliefs in the Supernatural

The poll results indicated that 56.9% believe in aliens, 61.4% in ghosts, and a staggering 70.3% in the devil. These figures stand in contrast with the 85.4% who affirm belief in God, suggesting a diverse range of beliefs across the populace.

Further findings showed that a considerable 80.3% of participants believe Jesus is God or the Son of God, and 84.7% believe in heaven. Additionally, a strong majority of 83% of respondents believe in miracles. However, when it comes to witches and reincarnation, skepticism abounds, with 52.3% not believing in reincarnation and 54.2% not believing in witches.

Geographical Variations and Gender Perception of God

Belief in God demonstrated significant geographic variations, with the highest self-reported belief found in the South (89%), followed by the Midwest (85%), Northeast (83%), and West (81%). The survey also explored perceptions of God’s gender, revealing that half of the respondents viewed God as male, 14.1% as female, 27.5% as ‘something else,’ and 8.4% expressed disbelief in God.

The poll, conducted from December 19 to 21, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points. These findings not only shed light on the spiritual and supernatural beliefs of Americans but also reveal the depth and diversity of these beliefs across different regions and demographics.

Society United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

