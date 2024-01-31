Superintendent Emphasizes Role of Public Schools in State of Schools Address

In his inaugural "State of the Schools" address, Superintendent Tony Watlington underscored the cardinal role of public education in fostering the middle class, a sentiment echoing President Biden's recognition of unions' contribution towards this endeavor. Spotlighting the Philadelphia School District, Pennsylvania's largest and the eighth-largest in the country, Watlington took pride in the significant strides made by the district, home to nearly 197,000 students.

Progress in Attendance and Graduation Rates

Noteworthy achievements include improvements in both student and teacher attendance, enhanced graduation rates, and a remarkable decrease in dropout rates. Watlington's vision, rooted in preparing students for a promising future, is to transform the district into the fastest-improving large urban school district in the United States.

Curriculum Upgrade and Strategic Plan

In 2022, Watlington initiated a substantial $70 million curriculum upgrade, propelling the district's academic growth. Additionally, the district unveiled Accelerate Philly, a strategic five-year plan aimed at augmenting safety, bolstering security, and advancing academics. Significant investments have been made towards modernizing surveillance systems and appointing a new security chief, underlining the district's commitment to ensuring a safe learning environment.

Anticipating Fiscal Challenges

However, Watlington cautioned about an impending financial challenge as federal pandemic relief funds are set to expire in September, potentially resulting in a significant budget deficit. This revelation precedes Governor Josh Shapiro's budget address, in which the governor is anticipated to announce substantial education funding, including allocations for school facilities, free breakfast for students, and a general hike in basic education funding.