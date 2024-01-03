SuperCorrExpo 2024 to Feature Keynote Addresses by Jake Hall and Greg Gumbel

Orlando, Florida, will be the global hub for corrugated industry professionals as it hosts SuperCorrExpo 2024, the premier trade show co-produced by TAPPI and AICC. Scheduled for September 8-12, 2024, the event is set to feature renowned keynote speakers, Jake Hall, and Greg Gumbel. The international event is expected to attract record attendance from over 70 countries, reinforcing its importance in the global corrugated manufacturing industry.

Jake Hall: Bridging Gaps with Technology and Youth

Known for his influential platform, The Manufacturing Millennial, Jake Hall’s keynote speech aims to bring fresh perspectives to the corrugated industry. His work primarily focuses on educating industry professionals on the latest automation and manufacturing technologies, emphasizing the crucial role of millennials and Gen Z in fostering innovation. Hall intends to leverage his extensive experience in manufacturing to discuss industry innovations and strategies that can engage younger professionals in the industry.

Greg Gumbel: A Legendary Broadcaster’s Motivational Journey

Greg Gumbel, an iconic sports broadcaster with a 50-year career, will offer a keynote presentation titled ‘Rewind, Review, and Replay.’ Gumbel, a recipient of three Emmy awards and the Pat Summerall Award, plans to use his wealth of experience in sports broadcasting to deliver a motivational talk that draws from his unique journey in the arena of sports.

SuperCorrExpo 2024: An International Industry Gathering

The SuperCorrExpo is more than just a trade show. It is an international gathering that brings together thousands of industry professionals from across the globe. TAPPI CEO Larry N. Montague expressed his honor in hosting both Hall and Gumbel, adding that more keynote speakers are being arranged to ensure a diverse and enriching program. The SuperCorrExpo 2024 is anticipated to be an event of record attendance, reflecting the ever-growing global interest in the corrugated manufacturing industry.