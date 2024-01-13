en English
Business

Super Micro Computer’s Stock Upgraded to Buy Amid Strong Performance

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:47 am EST
Super Micro Computer’s (SMCI) stock has taken a bullish turn after a period of consolidation, leading to an upgrade from a hold to a buy. This turnaround is a result of SMCI’s improved valuation, driven by robust earnings growth and a more favorable technical situation as the stock nears all-time highs.

A Strong Start to 2024

Despite certain concerns over sales growth risks, SMCI’s performance remains robust, with Q1 2024 results surpassing Wall Street estimates and the company’s projection of strong net sales for FY 2024. The stock’s valuation is considered reasonable compared to consensus EPS forecasts, and while sales growth is expected to slow, the earnings multiple suggests potential for a price increase.

Outperforming Earnings Estimates

SMCI has consistently beaten earnings estimates in recent quarters, and traders are anticipating a significant move after the upcoming earnings report on January 30. The company is also actively participating in various corporate events, including the Needham 26th Annual Growth Conference 2024. These developments hint at a promising future for SMCI.

Technical Analysis

Technical analysis shows that SMCI has strong support levels and momentum indicators, suggesting that the bulls are in control and there could be further upside. A breakout above $357 could lead to a technical target near $490. The recommendation to buy is based on solid earnings growth, improved technicals, and the anticipation of key events in the near future.

In conclusion, SMCI’s stock upgrade from a hold to a buy is a result of the company’s strong financial performance and positive technical indicators. Despite concerns over a potential slowdown in sales growth, the company’s robust earnings growth, favorable technical situation, and upcoming corporate events suggest a promising future. As the stock nears all-time highs, investors are keeping a keen eye on SMCI’s performance.

Business United States
Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

