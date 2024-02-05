Super Bowl LVIII: Heightened Security Measures and 'No Drone Zone' Announced

In an unprecedented move to secure the Super Bowl LVIII, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has imposed stringent restrictions on drone operations in Las Vegas, designating multiple areas as 'No Drone Zones.' This is part of the heightened security measures adopted in light of the event that attracts millions of spectators, on-site and virtually.

Security Measures

The security measures for this year's Super Bowl will see collaboration amongst local, county, state, and federal agencies. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have special designations, highlighting the importance of securing this mega event. The NFL, for its part, has its dedicated security personnel and has been continuously reviewing and enhancing its security plans.

Security concerns for this year's Super Bowl have heightened due to past incidents in Las Vegas and ongoing international crises. However, there has been no specific terrorism advisory. The Allegiant Stadium, known for being the first 100% renewable powered major sports stadium in the U.S., has implemented the maximum security protocols required by the NFL. This includes a 300-foot hard perimeter and state-of-the-art entry security at all five points of entry.

'No Drone Zone'

The FAA has taken a critical step to safeguard the event by announcing 'No Drone Zone' restrictions at various locations in Las Vegas during Super Bowl LVIII. These restrictions will be imposed at Allegiant Stadium, Resorts World, and Wynn Las Vegas in phases, with the first set beginning from a designated afternoon, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pacific Time at the Allegiant Stadium. Subsequent restrictions will be implemented at Resorts World and Wynn Las Vegas in the lead-up to the event.

Game Day Security

On the day of the game itself, February 11th, a more extensive no-fly zone will be enforced. All aircraft will be prohibited from flying within a 10-nautical mile radius of the stadium, with exceptions for emergency or life-saving flights and approved military aircraft. The Air Force Thunderbirds, stationed at the nearby Nellis Air Force Base, will perform the Super Bowl flyover, adding to the spectacle of the event. On the ground, the DHS will work in collaboration with state and local officials, mirroring the successful security measures implemented during last year's Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.