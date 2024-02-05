Super Bowl Commercials Sidestep Politics Amid Economic Pressures

As the Super Bowl gears up for another grand spectacle, advertisers are plotting a shift in their commercial narratives. Steering clear of 'woke' political themes, they are instead opting for a more conservative, risk-averse approach in response to an economically strained consumer base and the looming fear of social media backlash. This tactical pivot comes amidst the rising economic pressures of high prices under President Joe Biden's administration.

The Shift Towards Safer Ground

The commercials of yesteryears, marked by potentially polarizing messages from brands like 84 Lumber and Budweiser, are giving way to a trend of playing it safe. Companies are gravitating towards engaging audiences through humor and celebrity endorsements that are unlikely to ignite controversy. A prime example is Oreo's announcement of a commercial featuring Kris Jenner, a figure largely absent from political discourse.

The Influence of Social Media and Economic Pressures

The shift can be attributed to the heightened risk of backlash in today's charged social media environment, where any misstep in advertising can be amplified to a global audience, inviting significant public criticism. Furthermore, the current economic climate, characterized by high costs of living and growing credit card debts among American households, has nudged advertisers towards a more cautious strategy.

Experts in the field of marketing, such as Michelle Deignan from Mondelez International and Professor Tim Calkins from Northwestern University, opine that ads which evoke nostalgia, humor, and emotion are more likely to resonate with the current consumer base. The price tag attached to a 30-second commercial spot during the CBS Super Bowl broadcast has also seen a staggering 75 percent increase over the past decade, scaling to a whopping $7 million. This steep cost, coupled with the economic concerns, further reinforces the cautious approach adopted by advertisers this year.

Notable Absentees and Economic Constraints

Interestingly, this year's lineup of advertisers will witness the absence of certain key players like automakers Stellantis and General Motors, possibly a testament to the prevailing economic constraints. It's a clear signal that the echo of these financial challenges is reverberating loudly in the advertising world, influencing strategy and determining participation.