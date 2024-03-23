Super Bowl Champion Harrison Butker Champions Faith, Family in EWTN Interview

In an EWTN News In Depth interview published on March 15, reporter Mark Irons sat down with back-to-back Super Bowl Champion Harrison Butker. Butker, the placekicker for the Kansas City Chiefs, is well known for publicly expressing his traditional Catholic views. Despite an extremely hectic schedule, Butker aims to prioritize his duties as a husband and father.

Family First: Balancing Faith and Football

“I don't want to miss their life because I am still their father, I am still my wife's husband. I've really honed in on my vocation, probably in the last three years or so,” Butker explained. He shared that in pursuit of spending more quality time with his family, he leads them in daily rosary every evening, saying prayers in both English and Latin, demonstrating his commitment to being a role model in faith and devotion for his children.

Inspiring Men to Lead with Courage

Butker has been vocal in expressing the powerful role men and fathers have in society. He recently participated in a Catholic men’s conference in Wichita, Kansas, emphasizing the importance of being “unapologetically Catholic” and encouraging men to be courageous leaders in their communities. “I think more men need to not care about what the world says about them. They need to have strong men who support them with iron sharpening iron, and they need to be encouraged that Jesus Christ was radical,” Butker explains.

Embracing Tradition in Modern Times

Butker also shared his love for the Traditional Latin Mass and his efforts to ensure its availability during the travel season. “The traditional Latin Mass has really transformed my life understanding the Liturgy that our Church has celebrated for so many centuries,” he says. He recounted attending his first-ever ordination in the Traditional Rite and the profound impact it had on him and his family, highlighting the continuity of faith and tradition.

As the interview concluded, Butker’s story serves as a powerful testament to the integration of faith, family, and professional life. His dedication to his family, his faith, and his career provides an inspiring example for individuals striving to balance their personal convictions with their professional obligations, reminding us of the importance of prioritizing what truly matters in life.