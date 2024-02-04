Super Bowl Ads: The Tightrope Walk Between Brand Stunts and Storytelling

In the high-stakes realm of Super Bowl commercials, brands and their creative agencies grapple with the decision between executing brand stunts or embracing traditional storytelling. Brand stunts, known for their shock value, ability to provoke immediate responses, and their knack for rapidly escalating awareness, have proven to be a successful strategy. This was exhibited with Reddit's 2021 broadcast hijacking spot, Coinbase's 2022 airborne QR code, and Tubi's 2023 illusion of channel-switching. However, these audacious stunts do not lend themselves to exploiting the extended media attention preceding and following the game, and they fail to suit brands that heavily depend on consumer testing or lean towards risk-aversion.

Traditional Storytelling Vs Brand Stunts

Conversely, traditional storytelling continues to wield power in the arena of product launches, establishing bold brand positioning, and creating campaign longevity. This approach has been successfully implemented in commercials like Chrysler's 2011 Eminem ad and Google's 2020 "Loretta" spot. The Super Bowl presents brands with a unique opportunity to captivate an audience that is engaged and less likely to bypass commercials, thus necessitating a novel strategy combining the best elements of stunts and storytelling.

Unconventional Approaches

Examples of such a hybrid approach include FanDuel's "Kick of Destiny" live commercial wager and Rocket Mortgage's Jason Momoa campaign. Despite the choice of strategy, the message and its optimal mode of presentation remain fundamental considerations for Super Bowl advertising strategies. The combination of high ad spending and the rising cost of Super Bowl commercials underscore the importance of delivering a compelling message that can boost brand awareness and nurture consumer trust.

Emotional Resonance in Ads

A 2023 study revealed that viewers tend to gravitate towards Super Bowl commercials that incorporate both happiness and sadness, while ads blending happiness and fear tend to be off-putting. The study analyzed the emotional layers of 296 ads aired during Super Bowls from 2018 to 2022, revealing that 80% of these ads featured at least one negative emotion in addition to happiness. These findings could guide advertisers in crafting ads that resonate more effectively with their audience, shedding light on the impact of emotional narratives on viewers.