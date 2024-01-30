Super Bowl 2024 Betting Trends: Chiefs Gain Favor as Sharps Steer the Odds

Super Bowl 2024 is creating a buzz in the betting world as the odds swerve between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers initially held the favor with a 2.5-point advantage at most sportsbooks, including BetMGM. However, a swift move from professional bettors—referred to as sharps—on the Chiefs led to a shift in the odds, tilting the scales to Chiefs' -1 across the market.

Sharp Action Shakes the Odds

Jeff Benson from Circa, a sportsbook renowned for embracing sharp action, reported a significant influx of early bets on the Chiefs' spread, moneyline, and under. This surge of betting activity forced Circa and Caesars Sportsbook to adjust their odds in response to the rush of money towards the Chiefs.

Chiefs vs. 49ers: A Unique Betting Scenario

Interestingly, despite an overwhelming 78 percent of the money backing the Chiefs, BetMGM finds itself in a peculiar situation. The 49ers pose as their most significant remaining liability to win the Super Bowl. BetMGM also highlighted that a significant 16.7 percent of all Super Bowl futures bets were placed on the 49ers, marking the highest for any team.

Anticipation of a Record-Breaking Event

The Super Bowl this year, slated for February 11 in Las Vegas, carries the promise of record-breaking betting amounts. The proximity of the 49ers and the event's location fuel this anticipation. The previous Super Bowl betting record stands at a staggering $179.8 million in 2022. However, the 2024 Super Bowl may well surpass this figure, setting new standards for betting handle.