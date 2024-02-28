SUNY Geneseo's 'Dancing Into Light': A Fusion of Faculty, Guest, and Student Choreography

SUNY Geneseo's Department of Theatre and Dance Studies is all set to present an enthralling concert titled 'Dancing Into Light', featuring the Geneseo Dance Ensemble. This event is a vibrant showcase of new works by faculty, guest artists, and selected student choreographers, bringing together a total of 35 performers in a celebration of dance and artistic expression. Directed and produced by Jonette Lancos, a professor of dance studies, the performances are scheduled to light up the Alice Austin Theatre in Brodie Hall on the SUNY Geneseo campus.

Advertisment

Artistic Collaboration and Expression

The concert 'Dancing Into Light' is not just a performance but a culmination of weeks of hard work, creativity, and collaboration among the members of the dance ensemble and the faculty. This year's showcase includes a diverse range of dance styles and themes, reflecting the wide array of talent within the SUNY Geneseo community. The involvement of guest artists and student choreographers also brings fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to the stage, making each performance unique and captivating. With 35 performers ready to take the stage, the audience can expect a dynamic and engaging experience.

Event Details and Accessibility

Advertisment

The performances are slated for 7:30 p.m. on February 29, March 1, and 2, with a matinee show at 2 p.m. on March 3. This scheduling provides multiple opportunities for the public to attend and witness the artistic talents of the Geneseo Dance Ensemble. Tickets are priced at $12 and can be purchased at the Student Association Ticket Office or online, making the event accessible to a wide audience. The performances are open to the public, inviting not only the campus community but also the broader audience to enjoy the cultural and artistic expressions of the students and faculty of SUNY Geneseo.

Impact on the Community and Beyond

'Dancing Into Light' is more than just a dance concert; it is a testament to the vibrant cultural community at SUNY Geneseo. By providing a platform for students, faculty, and guest artists to collaborate, create, and perform, the Department of Theatre and Dance Studies fosters an environment of artistic growth and expression. This event not only highlights the talent within the SUNY Geneseo community but also contributes to the broader cultural landscape, offering audiences a chance to experience the transformative power of dance. As the performers prepare to take the stage, 'Dancing Into Light' promises to be a memorable event that celebrates the joy of dance and the strength of community.