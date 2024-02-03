Sunstone Two Tree Invests $29M in Houston Multifamily Complex, Plans $10.5M Renovations

California-based investor, Sunstone Two Tree, recently added the 384-unit Villas Del Paseo apartment complex in Houston to its portfolio. Acquired for a sum of $29 million, the purchase underscores the company's commitment to expand its footprint in this high-growth market.

Investment Details and Future Plans

The acquisition equates to roughly $75,500 per unit, with the seller being Thrive FP, based in Austin. The multi-family apartment complex, built in 1978 and revamped in 2015, is set for another round of renovations. Sunstone Two Tree plans to allocate a budget of $10.5 million for these improvements. The focus of the renovations will be on both interior and exterior enhancements, including the addition of dog parks, with completion slated for next year.

Company Background and Expansion Strategy

Sunstone Two Tree, born from a merger between Sunstone Properties Trust and Two Tree Capital, concentrates on investing in and managing rental communities within areas exhibiting strong growth. This recent acquisition is in line with the company's strategy to broaden its presence in Houston, where it already boasts ownership of 10 other properties.

Houston's Multifamily Market: A Closer Look

Despite Westchase being among Houston's younger neighborhoods, it currently lacks new multi-family units under development, a rarity for the otherwise flourishing western and northwest parts of the city. The area's occupancy rate stands at 89 percent, mirroring the overall rate of Greater Houston, and rent prices have seen a minor decline over the past year. Nonetheless, the Greater Houston multifamily market anticipates solid performance in the forthcoming year, even though there might be a slight rise in vacancy rates due to an expected influx of new housing units.