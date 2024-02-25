Sunriver Stars Shine with 'Golden Girls' Parody: A Unique Theatrical Experience Awaits in Oregon

Imagine stepping into the shoes of your favorite TV characters for a night, or better yet, bringing them to life on stage. This dream is about to become a reality for the residents of Sunriver, Oregon, as the Sunriver Stars Community Theater (SSCT) announces its unique production for the 2024 season: 'A Night with the Girls: A Golden Girls Parody.' Directed by the talented duo, Ginger Emrick and Lauren Kristy, the show promises to be more than just a theatrical performance; it's an immersive experience into the world of live studio recording, complete with beloved characters, behind-the-scenes banter, and a touch of nostalgia. With auditions set for March 6 at Village Properties, this production is calling on the community to bring its talent and enthusiasm to the stage, regardless of age or experience.

Advertisment

Audition Call: A Community Affair

The call for auditions is a testament to SSCT's commitment to inclusivity and community involvement in the arts. Open to individuals of all backgrounds and skill levels, the casting offers roles that span the iconic main cast of Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and Sophia, to additional characters such as Stan, Dorothy's daughters, a son-in-law, a priest, and various crew positions. This approach not only honors the legacy of the original 'Golden Girls' but also opens the door for a diverse range of community members to participate. Details of the auditions highlight the opportunity for anyone interested in theater, whether behind the scenes or in the spotlight, to get involved.

More Than Just a Show

Advertisment

SSCT's production of 'A Night with the Girls: A Golden Girls Parody' is set to offer more than just entertainment. With rehearsals spanning from April 2 to May 23, and performances scheduled from May 31 to June 2, the production process itself is designed to be an educational journey for the participants. In an exciting addition to the season, SSCT is also offering a free acting workshop with Broadway actor Patrick Osteen on March 21, followed by his one-man show 'An Iliad' on March 22-23. This initiative not only enriches the theatrical experience for the participants but also strengthens the bonds within the community, fostering a supportive and creative environment.

A Testament to Community Spirit

At its core, SSCT's upcoming season is a celebration of community spirit and the arts. By choosing a production that resonates with a wide audience and invites participation from all corners of the community, SSCT is reinforcing its mission to provide family-friendly entertainment and educational opportunities in theater arts. The inclusion of a free acting workshop and the open invitation to auditions reflect a deep commitment to accessibility and inclusivity, ensuring that the arts remain a vital part of the Sunriver and surrounding communities. As the curtains prepare to rise on 'A Night with the Girls: A Golden Girls Parody,' it's clear that this production will not only entertain but also inspire and bring together the community in a celebration of creativity and collaboration.