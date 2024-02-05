Suncor Refinery Hit with Record $10.5 Million Fine for Air Pollution Violations

In a landmark enforcement, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has slapped a $10.5 million fine on Suncor Refinery for a series of air pollution violations. These breaches, which spanned from July 2019 to June 2021, mark the largest action by the CDPHE against a single facility. Simultaneously, the CDPHE has mandated an increase in Suncor's air pollution monitoring, doubling the number of monitors initially planned.

A Fine Breakdown

Out of the total penalty, $2.5 million is directly linked to infractions for exceeding prescribed emission limits. These limits encompass sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and hydrogen sulfide, as well as non-compliance with opacity and visible emissions standards. The remaining $8 million is earmarked for projects that Suncor is compelled to undertake as part of this enforcement.

Addressing Community Concerns

This action by the CDPHE seeks to alleviate the air pollution burdens shouldered by communities in proximity to the refinery. Moreover, Suncor is now obligated to monitor and report levels of air toxics beyond state law requirements, including substances such as toluene, ethylbenzene, and xylenes. Commerce City and north Denver have been identified by the CDPHE as areas with pollution levels above the average. Concerns about the air quality failing to meet federal standards have been echoed by local figures, including Mayor Steve Douglas.

Voices of Dissent and the Road Ahead

Despite the heavy penalty, environmental groups have criticized the fines as insufficient. Suncor, on the other hand, has stated that it has been continually improving both refining and monitoring equipment to protect the community. The CDPHE's enforcement underscores its commitment to environmental protection and resident health, sending a strong message to polluters. Suncor's obligation to provide reformulated gasoline this spring and summer shows the challenge that lies ahead. Nevertheless, the historic enforcement package against Suncor serves as a potent testament to the state's commitment to safeguard public health and the environment.