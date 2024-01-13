en English
Business

Sunbury Set for Economic Expansion with New Businesses

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:43 am EST
The economic landscape of Sunbury is set to receive a significant boost with the forthcoming establishment of a Huntington National Bank branch in the Sunbury Mills Plaza. The new branch, situated near a collection of businesses on West Cherry Street, reflects Sunbury’s ongoing economic growth and development.

Banking on Growth

Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Huntington National Bank operates over 1,000 branches across 11 states. Offering a wide array of financial services, the bank caters to a diverse clientele, including small and middle-market businesses. The Sunbury City Council has given its nod to the site plan and building application for the new branch, which will feature drive-up banking services. The precise opening date, however, remains undetermined.

Financial Services Expansion

Apart from the bank, Patriot Mortgage Loans has recently thrown open its doors to homebuyers seeking specialized mortgage services. Located at 37 E. Granville St., Suite B, the new business adds another dimension to the city’s expanding economic activity.

Public Services On The Move

Adding to the city’s growth, the BST&G Fire District is eyeing the establishment of a new satellite station on land generously donated, located across from Camping World on Wilson Road. The fire district’s board and the city council are in talks about relocacating the command headquarters from Cherry Street to the new station, with both parties agreeing on keeping the headquarters within Sunbury.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

